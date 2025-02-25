How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/25/2025

Wall Street fell further from its record as worries worsen among U.S. consumers about inflation and tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday for its fourth straight drop after setting an all-time high last week. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.4% as Nvidia, Tesla and other high-growth stocks that had been among the market’s biggest stars fell.

A slight majority of U.S. stocks nevertheless rose, including Home Depot after its latest profit report. That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average hold up better, and it added 0.4%. Treasury yields sank as investors looked for something safer to own. Bitcoin’s price also fell sharply.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28 points, or 0.5%, to 5,955.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.95 points, or 0.4%, to 43,621.16.

The Nasdaq composite fell 260.54 points, or 1.4%, to 19,026.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.18 points, or 0.4%, to 2,170.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 57.88 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 193.14 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 497.62 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.27 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 73.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 1,076.94 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 284.41 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 60.08 points, or 2.7%.

