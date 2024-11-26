How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/26/2024

U.S. stocks closed at more records after Donald Trump’s latest talk about tariffs created only some ripples on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to reach another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to its own record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% as Big Tech stocks helped lead the way.

Stock markets abroad saw mostly modest losses, after President-elect Trump said he plans to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office. U.S. automakers and other companies that could be hurt particularly by such tariffs fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.26 points, or 0.6%, to 6,021.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.74 points, or 0.3%, to 44,860.31.

The Nasdaq composite rose 119.46 points, or 0.6%, to 19,174.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.72 points, or 0.7%, to 2,424.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.29 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 563.80 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 170.65 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.64 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,251.80 points, or 26.2%.

The Dow is up 7,170.77 points, or 19%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,162.95 points, or 27.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 397.23 points, or 19.6%.

