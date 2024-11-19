How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/19/2024

Nvidia and other tech companies pulled U.S. stock indexes higher after they stumbled in the morning on worries about escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday. The Nasdaq composite also erased an early loss to turn 1% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

Nvidia rallied ahead of its profit report for the latest quarter, which is coming on Wednesday. Strategists say it appears to be the most anticipated event left on the calendar this year for Wall Street. Walmart rose after topping profit forecasts, while Treasury yields eased.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.36 points, or 0.4%, to 5,916.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.66 points, or 0.3%, to 43,268.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 195.66 points, or 1%, to 18,987.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.49 points, or 0.8%, to 2,324.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.36 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 176.05 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 307.35 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.99 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,147.15 points, or 24.1%.

The Dow is up 5,579.40 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,976.12 points, or 26.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 297.75 points, or 14.7%.

