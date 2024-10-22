How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/22/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close after erasing most of their losses from earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 slipped a bit less than 0.1% Tuesday, marking its first back-to-back loss in a month and a half. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended essentially flat. Like the S&P 500, it’s been on a long, record-breaking rally and set its latest all-time high on Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%, lifted by gains in several Big Tech stocks including Microsoft.

GE Aerospace tumbled after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue. That helped offset General Motors’ best day since 2020 after it delivered stronger profit than expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.78 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,851.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.71 points, or less than 0.1%, to 43,924.89.

The Nasdaq composite rose 33.12 points, or 0.2%, to 18,573.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.18 points, or 0.4%, to 2,231.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.47 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 351.02 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 83.58 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.56 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,081.37 points, or 22.7%.

The Dow is up 5,235.35 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,561.78 points, or 23.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.45 points, or 10.1%.

