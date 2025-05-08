How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/8/2025

U.S. stocks rose after the United States and United Kingdom announced a deal on trade that would lower some tariffs and restrictions between the two countries.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Thursday, marking its 11th gain in the last 13 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%.

Stocks got a boost after President Donald Trump gave potentially encouraging updates on upcoming talks with China, but some of the gains faded late in the day. Bitcoin jumped above $101,000, crude oil prices climbed and the price of gold eased back as investors felt less need for safety.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.66 points, or 0.6%, to 5,663.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.48 points, or 0.6%, to 41,368.45.

The Nasdaq composite rose 189.98 points, or 1.1%, to 17,928.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.75 points, or 1.8%, to 2,026.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.73 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 51.02 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 49.59 or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.68 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 217.69 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 1,175.77 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,382.65 or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 203.74 points, or 9.1%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.