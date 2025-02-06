How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 2/6/2025

Wall Street drifted to a mixed close as drops for Ford Motor and Qualcomm worked against buoyant fashion and cigarette stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday following healthy gains for stock markets across much of Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

Both Ford and Qualcomm fell despite reporting better profits than expected. Tapestry, Ralph Lauren and Philip Morris International rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.09 points, or 0.4%, to 6,083.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.65 points, or 0.3%, to 44,747.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 99.66 points, or 0.5%, to 19,791.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,307.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.04 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 202.97 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 164.55 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.43 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 201.94 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 2,203.41 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 481.20 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.96 points, or 3.5%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.