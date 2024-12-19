How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/19/2024

An early rebound for U.S. stocks petered out by the end of the day, leaving indexes close to flat.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% Thursday, coming off one of its worst days of the year after the Federal Reserve said it may deliver fewer cuts to interest rates in 2025 than earlier thought. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market following reports showing the U.S. economy may be stronger than expected, but manufacturing may be contracting again.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.08 points, or 0.1%, to 5,867.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.37 points, or less than 0.1%%, to 42,342.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 19.92 points, or 0.1%, to 19,372.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.01 points, or 0.4%, to 2,221.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 184.01 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 1,485.82 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 553.96 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 125.40 points, or 5.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,097.25 points, or 23%.

The Dow is up 4,652.70 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,361.42 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 194.42 points, or 9.6%.

