How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/23/2025

U.S. stocks rose to their first all-time high of 2025 as Wall Street regained a bit of the momentum that catapulted it to 57 records last year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday amid relatively quiet trading and surpassed the record it set early last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.2%.

Movements were mostly quiet in stock markets abroad, even after China’s latest attempt to juice stock prices in the world’s second-largest economy. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market, helping to keep stock trading relatively calm.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.34 points, or 0.5%, to 6,118.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.34 points, or 0.9%, to 44,565.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 44.34 points, or 0.2%, to 20,053.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.88 points, or 0.5%, to 2,314.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 122.05 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 1,077.24 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 423.48 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.71 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.08 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 2,020.85 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 742.89 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 84.44 points, or 3.8%.

