How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/17/2024

U.S. stocks rallied to more records as gains for technology companies keep pushing the market higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Monday, beating the all-time high it set on Thursday. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1% to set a record of its own. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, but remains below its all-time high.

Broadcom piled more onto its strong gains from last week and helped lift the market along with other technology companies benefiting from the frenzy around AI. They helped more than offset increased pressure on the stock market from higher Treasury yields in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.63 points, or 0.8%, to 5,473.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.94 points, or 0.5%, to 38,778.10.

The Nasdaq composite rose 168.14 points, or 1%, to 17,857.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.85 points, or 0.8%, to 2,022.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 703.40 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is up 1,088.56 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,845.67 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.07 points, or 0.3%.

