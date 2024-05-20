How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 5/20/2024

U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish after a quiet day of trading, and the Nasdaq composite rose to another record.

The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% Monday. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to finish just short of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5% in its first trading after closing above the 40,000 level for the first time.

Norwegian Cruise Line helped lead the market higher after giving financial forecasts that topped analysts’ expectations. Treasury yields were relatively steady. Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s most influential companies, will report its quarterly results later this week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.86 points, or 0.1%, to 5,308.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.82 points, or 0.5%, to 39,806.77.

The Nasdaq composite rose 108.91 points, or 0.7%, to 16,794.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.78 points, or 0.3%, to 2,102.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 538.30 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 2,117.23 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,783.52 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.43 points, or 3.7%.

