How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/4/2024

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street at the start of a busy week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Monday, coming off its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Later this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak before Congress. What he says could sway expectations for when the Fed will start cutting interest rates, now expected in June. The latest monthly jobs update will also arrive at the end of the week. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 topped 40,000 for the first time. Bitcoin also rose, while gold set a record.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.13 points, or 0.1%, to 5,130.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.55 points, or 0.2%, to 39,989.83.

The Nasdaq composite fell 67.43 points, or 0.4%, to 16,207.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,074.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 361.12 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 1,300.29 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,196.16 points, or 8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.23 points, or 2.3%.

