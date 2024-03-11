How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/11/2024

Stock indexes drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street prepared for a report on inflation that could show how realistic its hopes for easier interest rates are.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Monday, coming off just its third losing week in the last 19. It’s still near the all-time high it set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

If economists are correct, Tuesday’s report on prices at the consumer level could show inflation remained at 3.1% in February. Treasury yields edged higher in the bond market. Bitcoin hit another record.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.75 points, or 0.1%, to 5,117.94

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.97 points, or 0.1%, to 38,769.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 65.84 points, or 0.4%, to 16,019.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.83 points, or 0.8%, to 2,065.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 348.11 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is up 1,080.12 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,007.92 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.81 points, or 1.9%.

