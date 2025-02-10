How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/10/2025

Wall Street is taking President Donald Trump’s latest threat on tariffs in stride, on the whole, and U.S. stock indexes rose.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday, coming off a losing week bookended by worries about how potential tariffs could threaten the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%.

Stocks of U.S. steel and aluminum producers jumped after Trump said he will impose tariffs on all such imports. McDonald’s also climbed on strength for its restaurants outside the United States. Treasury yields held mostly steady in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.45 points, or 0.7%, to 6,066.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.01 points, or 0.4%, to 44,470.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 190.87 points, or 1%, to 19,714.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.23 points, or 0.4%, to 2,287.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 184.81 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 1,926.19 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 403.48 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.78 points, or 2.6%.

