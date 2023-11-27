How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/27/2023

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as markets look ahead to updates on inflation and how American consumers are feeling about the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday. The index is coming off a holiday-shortened week and its fourth straight winning week. The Dow lost 56 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Shopify rose after announcing a Black Friday record for worldwide sales of $4.1 billion from its merchants.

On Tuesday the Conference Board issues its latest report on consumer confidence, and on Thursday the government releases October data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,550.43

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.68 points, or 0.2%, to 35,333.47.

The Nasdaq composite fell 9.83 points, or 0.1%, to 14,241.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.35 points, or 0.4% to 1,801.15.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 710.93 points, or 18.5%.

The Dow is up 2,186.22 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,774.54 points, or 36.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.91 points, or 2.3%.

