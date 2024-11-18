How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/18/2024

Most U.S. stocks ticked higher to recover some of their sharp slide from last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday for its first gain in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

CVS Health rallied after adding four new directors to its board, including the CEO of a hedge fund that’s a major investor. Treasury yields eased in the bond market, which also helped calm the stock market.

Several big companies are lining up to report their latest quarterly results this week. The headliner arrives on Wednesday with market heavyweight Nvidia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.00 points, or 0.4%, to 5,893.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.39 points, or 0.1%, to 43,389.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 111.69 points, or 0.6%, to 18,791.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,306.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,123.79 points, or 23.6%.

The Dow is up 5,700.06 points, or 15.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,780.45 points, or 25.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 279.27 points, or 13.8%.

