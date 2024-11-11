How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/11/2024

Most U.S. stocks rose on Wall Street, but drops for Nvidia and some other heavyweight Big Tech companies kept indexes in check.

The S&P 500 added 0.1% Monday, coming off last week’s spurt spurred by Donald Trump’s presidential victory and the Federal Reserve’s cut to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Elon Musk’s Tesla was the strongest single force pushing the S&P 500 higher. Bank stocks and other popular Trump trades also led the market. Bitcoin’s price topped $86,000 for the first time. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.81 points, or 0.1%, to 6,001.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 304.14 points, or 0.7%, to 44,293.13.

The Nasdaq composite rose 11.99 points, or 0.1%, to 19,298.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.34 points, or 1.5%, to 2,434.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,231.52 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 6,603.59 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,287.41 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 407.90 points, or 20.1%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.