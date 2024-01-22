How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/22/2024

Wall Street rose again to build on its all-time high reached last week.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Stocks climbed as Treasury yields mostly eased in the bond market.

Yields have come down considerably since October on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates several times this year. Several economic reports this week could shift those expectations. It will also be a busy week for corporate earnings reports. Chinese stocks tumbled again as their dismal start to the year gets worse.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.62 points, or 0.2%, to 4,850.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.01 points, or 0.4%, to 38,001.81.

The Nasdaq composite rose 49.32 points, or 0.3%, to 15,360.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.99 points, or 2%, to 1,983.38.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 80.60 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 312.27 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 348.93 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.69 points, or 2.2%.

