How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/13/2025

Drops for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies were offset by gains in health care, energy and other sectors, leaving U.S. stock indexes mixed.

The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.2% after spending most of the day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and weakness for tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq composite down 0.4%.

Treasury yields rose ahead of updates coming later in the week on inflation. The bond market has been driving much of Wall Street’s action recently as hopes dim for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.18 points, or 0.2%, to 5,836.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.67 points, or 0.9%, to 42,297.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 73.53 points, or 0.4%, to 19,088.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.17 points, or 0.2%, to 2,194.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 45.41 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 247.10 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 222.69 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 35.75 points, or 1.6%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.