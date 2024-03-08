How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/8/2024

Wall Street pulled back from its record heights following a shaky day of trading, putting at least a temporary halt to its huge rally since Halloween.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Friday from its all-time high. It initially climbed after mixed data on the U.S. job market bolstered hopes for easier interest rates. Later, it swung to a loss after one of its most influential stocks, Nvidia, took a rare stumble following its jaw-dropping rise.

It was just the third losing week for the S&P 500 in the last 19.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.67 points, or 0.7%, to 5,123.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.66 points, or 0.2%, to 38,722.69.

The Nasdaq composite fell 188.26 points, or 1.2%, to 16,085.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.03 points, or 0.1%, to 2,082.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.39 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 364.69 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 189.83 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.32 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 353.86 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 1,033.15 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,073.76 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.64 points, or 2.7%.

