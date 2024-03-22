How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/22/2024

Wall Street closed its best week of the year so far with a quiet finish.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday after setting all-time highs in each of the last three days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 305 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to add to its record.

Nike dragged on the market despite reporting stronger results than expected. Digital World’s stock flipped to a loss in shaky trading after its shareholders approved a deal to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media company.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.35 points, or 0.1%, to 5,234.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.47 points, or 0.8%, to 39,475.90.

The Nasdaq composite rose 26.98 points, or 0.2%, to 16,428.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.56 points, or 1.3%, to 2,072.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 117.09 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 761.13 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 455.64 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.68 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 464.35 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is up 1,786.36 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,417.47 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.92 points, or 2.2%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.