How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/7/2025

U.S. stocks slumped as worries flared again on Wall Street about tariffs and inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Friday and wiped out what had been a modest gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1%, and a sharp fall for Amazon after its latest profit report dragged the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading loss of 1.4%.

Treasury yields rose after a preliminary report suggested U.S. consumers’ expectations for inflation are jumping and the latest update on the U.S. job market came in mixed. President Donald Trump also said an announcement on tariffs is likely early next week.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 0.9%, to 6,025.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 444.23 points, or 1%, to 44,303.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 268.59 points, or 1.4%, to 19,523.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.41 points, or 1.2%, to 2,279.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.54 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 241.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 104.04 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.98 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 144.36 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 1,759.18 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 212.61 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.55 points, or 2.2%.

