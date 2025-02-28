How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/28/2025

Wall Street closed its dreary February on a brighter note, as U.S. stock indexes rallied.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Friday to trim its loss for the month, enough to make it the worst since only December instead of since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.6%.

Nvidia jumped to recover a chunk of its steep loss from Thursday, which helped lift the market. Treasury yields sank after a report said that inflation decelerated a bit last month but also that U.S. consumers also cut back on their spending. Asian stock indexes tumbled amid worries about tariffs.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 92.93 points, or 1.6%, to 5,954.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.41 points, or 1.4%, to 43,840.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 302.86 points, or 1.6%, to 18,847.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.41 points, or 1.1%, to 2,163.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 58.63 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 412.89 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 676.73 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.28 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 72.87 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 1,296.69 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 463.51 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 67.09 points, or 3%.

