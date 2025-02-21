How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/21/2025

U.S. stocks fell sharply after reports showed that worries about President Donald Trump’s policies may be hitting the economy.

The S&P 500 sank 1.7% Friday for its worst day in two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.2%.

One report suggested U.S. business activity is close to stalling, with optimism slumping because of worries about tariffs and other potential policies from Washington. Reports on consumer sentiment and home sales also came in weaker than expected.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 104.39 points, or 1.7%, to 6,013.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 748.63 points, or 1.7%, to 43,428.02.

The Nasdaq composite fell 438.36 points, or 2.2%, to 19,524.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 66.39 points, or 2.9%, to 2,195.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 101.50 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 1,118.06 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 502.77 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 84.63 points, or 3.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 131.50 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 883.80 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 213.21 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.81 points, or 1.6%.

