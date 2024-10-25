How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/25/2024

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed mostly lower on Wall Street, ending a six-week winning streak. The S&P 500 ended little changed Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% thanks to gains for several Big Tech stocks. Capri Holdings, owner of the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors luxury brands, lost almost half its value after a judge halted a purchase of the company by the maker of Coach handbags. The stock market has been feeling pressure this week from higher Treasury yields, which make stocks less appealing to investors.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.74 points, less than 0.1%, to 5,808.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.96 points, or 0.6%, to 42,114.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 103.12 points, or 0.6%, to 18,518.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.93 points, or 0.5%, to 2,207.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 56.55 points, or 1%.

The Dow fell 1,161.51 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 29.05 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 68.10 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,038.29 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is up 4,424.86 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,507.25 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.92 points, or 8.9%.

