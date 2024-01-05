How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/5/2024

Wall Street drifted to a higher close but still marked its first losing week in the last 10.

The listless trading followed reports showing workers are getting bigger raises, but also that key parts of the economy still don’t look like they’re overheating.

Treasury yields initially jumped after a report showed the job market strengthened more than expected. That raised worries the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates high. Another report said growth for services businesses slowed, and traders rebuilt bets for the first cut to rates to come in March.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.56 points, or 0.2%, to 4,697.24

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.77 points, 0.1%, to 37,466.11.

The Nasdaq composite rose 13.77 points, or 0.1%, to 14,524.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.58 points, or 0.3%, to 1,951.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 72.59 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 223.43 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 487.28 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 75.93 points, or 3.7%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.