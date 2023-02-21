Home Depot, Elanco Animal Health fall; General Mills rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Manitowoc Co., up $1.86 to $16.22.

The Milwaukee-based maker of cranes reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

General Mills Inc., up $3.39 to $80.16.

The maker of cereals and other foods raised its estimates for earnings and sales for its current fiscal year.

Home Depot Inc., down $22.45 to $295.50.

The home improvement retailer gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and said it would need to spend $1 billion to increase wages.

Dana Inc., down $3.32 to $15.53.

The maker of drivetrains forecast earnings for the current fiscal year that were below Wall Street’s estimates.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $1.51 to $11.62.

The maker of products for pets and farm animals forecast full-year results that were below what analysts were looking for.

Expeditors Int’l of Washington Inc., down $6.20 to $105.20.

The logistics company reported earnings and sales for the latest quarter that fell far short of estimates.

Westlake Corp., down $7.89 to $114.62.

The Houston-based maker of chemicals and building products reported earnings that were well below what analysts were expecting.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., up 15 cents to $13.02.

The maker of doors, windows and related products reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street was expecting.

