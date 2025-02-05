Greek defense minister calls for EU to loosen strict defense spending limits

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union should abandon a “schizophrenic” approach of imposing very strict defense spending limits on its members if it’s to adequately defend its territory and achieve military self-sufficiency, Greece’s defense minister said Wednesday.

Nikos Dendias’ remarks came two days after EU leaders met in Brussels for informal talks on boosting and improving military spending and ramping up Europe’s defense industry. Some EU members argue that the 27-member block’s fiscal rules hold them back from expanding their defense budgets as Russia continues to pursue its war in Ukraine.

Dendias called for making more money available for military expenditures after talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas.

“Our defense autonomy, which we all desire, can’t be achieved under this narrow (fiscal) framework, so I’m hopeful the European Union can return to reason,” Dendias said,

The Greek official also went on to “assure our transatlantic friends” that a stronger Europe militarily wouldn’t take from European obligation toward NATO, but is rather “completely compatible and useful.”

Cyprus and Greece were among 19 other EU member states to co-sign a letter calling for easier and expanded access to European Investment Bank money for security and defense investments.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said EU leaders will ratify “significant decisions” made at Monday’s informal talks during their upcoming summit that will strengthen the bloc’s defensive capabilities and enhance its geostrategic role.

Christodoulides has pledged to step up defense spending in the ethnically divided island nation and has agreed with the U.S. and the EU to upgrade Cyprus’ primary air and naval bases.

