Global stocks fall amid fears about faster rate hikes

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation.

France’s CAC 40 shed 0.2% to 7,325.65 in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3% to 7,898.54. Germany’s DAX inched down less than 0.1% to 15,555.97. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.1% at 32,901.00. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 0.1% to 3,993.25.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to finish at 28,444.19. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8% to 7,307.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,431.91.

Chinese shares sank after officials in Beijing announced plans for a regulatory shakeup. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 2.4% to 20,051.25, while the Shanghai Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 3,283.25. Oil prices fell.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank would keep interest rates higher if need be to fight inflation.

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise raising interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man Currency traders watch their computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise raising interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Nikhinson Previous Next

“Asian shares were under pressure on Wednesday as global equities sold off after hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell. He noted recent macro data, while possibly related to seasonal adjustments, suggest the Committee might have to raise rates higher than expected,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

A Fed meeting later this month is expected to result in another rate hike. When Powell speaks at U.S. Congress again later in the day, traders will watch to see if he reinforces the hawkish rhetoric or tones it down, given the market reaction.

Higher rates can drag down inflation because they slow the economy, but they hurt prices for stocks and other investments. They also raise the risk of a recession later on.

Powell has confirmed some of those fears, saying the data mean “the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.” He also said in his testimony to a Senate committee that the Fed is ready to increase the pace of its hikes again if needed.

That would be a sharp turnaround after it had just slowed its pace of increases to 0.25 percentage points last month from earlier hikes of 0.50 and 0.75 points.

“If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes,” Powell said. “Restoring price stability will likely require that we maintain a restrictive stance of monetary policy for some time.”

After sitting at virtually unchanged levels just before Powell’s testimony, stocks fell immediately afterward.

“This is the market coming back to realistic expectations,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. “I think it’s going to continue to wash out some of the excesses in the market.”

The U.S. government’s monthly jobs report, due Friday, will provide an update on wages. The Fed’s fear is that too-strong gains could push prices higher.

The challenge for the market has been that the economy has actually been too strong, despite all the rate increases the Fed has thrown at it. That suggests a recession may not be looming but also likely means rates will need to stay higher for longer, raising risks of a deeper recession down the line.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 33 cents to $77.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 22 cents to $83.07 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 137.52 Japanese yen from 137.07 yen. The euro cost $1.0549, down from $1.0551.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

