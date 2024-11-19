German soccer club Werder Bremen stops posting on X citing rise of hate speech

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Werder Bremen is the second Bundesliga team to stop posting on X, citing a rise in hate speech since Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

Werder announced the decision after a club meeting late Monday, following St. Pauli’s decision last week also to post instead on the Bluesky platform.

Werder had more than a half-million followers for its German-language channel on X, which was named Twitter when the club joined in May 2008.

“Under the guise of freedom of expression, hate speech, hatred towards minorities, right-wing extremist posts and conspiracy theories have been allowed to spread on X at an incredible pace,” the club said in a post in English.

The “recent radicalization” of X meant “a line has been crossed,” Werder said.

President-elect Donald Trump looks on with Elon Musk, right, at a UFC 309 mixed martial arts flyweight title bout, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

Musk was cited in a news release in German on Werder’s website that claimed he used the platform as a political weapon.

Werder is eighth in the 18-team Bundesliga and won the last of its four titles in 2004.

