Genius Sports rises; JetBlue, Vimeo fall, Thursday, 7/6/2023
NEW YORK (AP) —
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.
Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI), up $1.12 to $6.93.
The sports data and technology company extended its partnership with the NFL.
JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), down 61 cents to $8.73.
JetBlue will end a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast to try and salvage its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $2 to $119.75.
Google’s parent company is reportedly delaying the release of a custom phone chip.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.39 to $102.52.
The energy company warned that weaker gas prices and margins could impact its second-quarter financial results.
Bank of America Corp. (BAC), down 86 cents to $28.22.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend.
Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), down 34 cents $3.70.
Anjali Sud is resigning as the online video software and services company’s CEO.
Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up 14 cents to $294.51.
Facebook’s parent company unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.
Coty Inc. (COTY), down 47 cents to $12.05.
Investors were disappointed by the beauty products company’s latest update.
