General Motors, NetApp rise; Petco, Hormel Foods fall, Wednesday, 11/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Intuit Inc. (INTU), up $19.83 to $584.90.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Workday Inc. (WDAY), up $29.77 to $267.10.

The maker of human resources software beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $20.51 to $232.86.

The cloud-based security company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Motors Co. (GM), up $2.77 to $31.66.

The auto maker said it can absorb the cost of a new contract with workers and will raise its dividend.

Hormel Foods Inc. (HRL), down $1.65 to $30.30.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods gave investors a weak profit forecast.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP), up $11.65 to $89.76.

The data storage company raised its profit forecast.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), up $3.80 to $27.64.

The shoe store beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF), down $1.09 to $2.75.

The pet store chain cut its profit forecast for the year.

