Furman to spend $40 million for renovations at basketball arena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman announced a $40 million renovation for its basketball arena that will have the men’s and women’s teams playing off campus next season.

The school said construction will begin in April and be ready for fall 2025. The renovations include updates to the entrance and lobby, adding premium and luxury box seating, a new visitors’ locker room and new administrative offices, among other enhancements.

Capacity at the building, generally 2,000 for basketball games, will increase to 2,750 when the renovation is complete.

The school said the men’s basketball team would play the majority of its home games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, which has hosted NCAA Tournament regionals for men and women and will hold the SEC Women’s Tournament next month.

Furman’s women’s basketball team will play most of its home games at North Greenville University, a Division II school about 12 miles north of campus.

Furman men’s basketball coach Bob Richey said the project is a “transformational” moment for the program.

“I am confident that future players will be impressed by this first-class facility,” he said.

The Paladins won their first Southern Conference tournament title in 2023 and gained their first NCAA Tournament spot since 1980. They pulled off a first-round upset of fourth-seeded Virginia 68-67.

