French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe orders a curfew a day after a strike prompted a blackout

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe ordered a curfew on Saturday, a day after a strike by workers left 370,000 people in darkness for nearly 24 hours.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday and “aims to ensure the safety of all, the protection of property and public tranquility,” the government said in a statement. It noted that as of Saturday morning, power had been restored to 160,000 people.

Work is still ongoing to restore power to 70,000 others, but priority services such as hospitals have been reconnected or are in the final steps of getting power back, the government said. Despite the power returning, the government on Saturday continued to urge caution to residents, many of whom turned to generators for electricity.

“Position the generator in a well-ventilated area, do not place indoors or in enclosed space, and do not refuel when the engine is hot,” the government said on the social platform X.

Guadeloupe’s government said Friday that the workers raided the control room of the only power plant on the island, prompting police to rush to the scene to secure it.

The blackout left some households without water, and cell phone service was severely affected. Unionized workers have been on strike for nearly two months over salaries and other issues. The union did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.