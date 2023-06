The site of the former Sears building in St. Paul sold again, a representative for Caspian Realty confirmed.

The building was sold to Asian Media Access, who was an original partner with Caspian Realty on the project.

Caspian Realty bought the site in mid-May.

The building closed in 2019 and has been vacant since then.

The location is considered one of St. Paul’s best opportunities for development.