Fidelity, Norfolk Southern fall; Teradata, Henry Schein rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66.
The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58.
The data management company gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.
Monday.com Ltd., up $14.30 to $145.48.
The project management software developer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings.
Twilio Inc., up $1.25 to $61.32
The communications software company is cutting about 17% of its workforce.
TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 2 cents to $48.35.
The supplier of store-brand packaged food to grocers gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Norfolk Southern Corp., down $2.90 to $239.71.
The government notified the railroad operator of its potential liability for the cleanup of a derailment in Ohio.
Henry Schein Inc., up $2.74 to $88.82.
The health care products maker announced a $400 million stock buyback plan.
Manchester United Plc., up 6 cents to $23.60.
Qatari investors are reportedly preparing a buyout offer for the soccer club.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.