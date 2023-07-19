Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman, state attorney general says

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer was justified in using deadly force against the gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two last week, North Dakota’s attorney general said Wednesday.

“It was reasonable. It was justified and lawful in every possible way,” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said of Officer Zach Robinson’s actions.

Mohamad Barakat, 37, fired on officers while they were responding to a traffic wreck Friday in south Fargo, authorities said. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries. A 25-year-old Fargo woman was also shot, but authorities have not said who shot her.

During a news conference, Wrigley described Barakat’s attack as “completely unprovoked.”

Police and fire officials were responding to a routine traffic accident on a busy street that afternoon when the gunman began firing multiple rounds at them, according to Zibolski.

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Zach Robinson. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer, Robinson, killed him. (The City of Fargo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters on the scene and a nearby ambulance were essential in preventing additional fatalities, he said. As soon as the firing stopped, “firefighters bounced out and they were applying first aid immediately to our officers,” Fargo police Chief David Zibolski said, which “probably had a very significant impact on their survival.”

Shortly after the shooting, authorities, including the FBI, converged on a residential area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and evacuated residents of an apartment building to gather what they said was related evidence.

The city has said little about Barakat or the gun he used. Zibolski said he believed police previously had some sort of contact with Barakat “but not anything significant.”

Zibolski said it does not appear that Barakat was involved in the car crash that brought officers to the scene. But he indicated investigators are determining whether this was a planned ambush of officers.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are investigating the attack. Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave while state authorities completed an investigation into his use of force, per Fargo police procedure.

The funeral service for Wallin, 23, is set for Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, according to an obituary. A private service will follow graveside at a cemetery in Nisswa, Minnesota. Dotus was a six-year veteran responsible for training officers.

Wallin served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from November 2020 to July 2021. He and Hawes were sworn in less than three months ago and were still in training when they responded to the scene Friday.

Governors of Minnesota and North Dakota have directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wallin through sunset on Saturday, and encouraged residents and businesses to do the same.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.