FAA is investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that came close to the tower at LaGuardia Airport

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that veered off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport last month.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the plane flew off course due to bad weather as it approached for landing at the busy New York City airport.

The plane flew as low as 300 feet before an air traffic controller – speaking in an unusually urgent tone – told the pilots to abandon their landing and climb to 2,000 feet, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net. The flight was diverted to Baltimore, where the plane landed safely.

“The FAA is investigating and will determine if the aircraft flew over the tower at LaGuardia,” an agency spokesperson said.

The March 23 incident was reported earlier by CBS News.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.