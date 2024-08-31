Every night is girls’ night as WNBA enters Barbie world with Chicago hosting theme night

CHICAGO (AP) — The WNBA re-entered the Barbie world with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky hosting the first game themed after the doll.

Reese, known as the Bayou Barbie in college and now the Chi-Town Barbie, told reporters Friday night before a loss to Indiana that the WNBA teaming up with Barbie is “exciting.”

“Just being able to see so many little girls in the crowd already dressed up in their Barbie outfits — it’s going to be a great night for women’s basketball,” Reese said.

“Knowing my impact in a name that has grown from something so small in Baton Rouge to now being so worldwide is is amazing. And it’s a blessing. Obviously, I didn’t know when coming to Chicago what my expectations were just to come in and just be a rookie, just being able to enjoy every moment and get better every day.”

Pink towels were draped across the back of the seats at the arena and songs from the “Barbie” movie were played during breaks. There was also a panel pregame on women in leadership and fans received either a Barbie-themed sherpa belt bag or Hawaiian shirt. This was the 65th year since Barbie was first introduced.

“We aim to highlight the power of igniting imagination, empathy, confidence and self-expression within the next generation, continuing Barbie’s mission to inspire the limitless potential in young girls,” said Krista Berger, the senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.

Ten-year-old Quinn, who dressed in pink for Barbie night even though the young Chicagoan doesn’t really like Barbies, said she was excited to watch Reese and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark play.

The two rookies didn’t disappoint as Reese had her 23rd double-double to break the WNBA record for first-year players. Clark scored 31 points to help her team get the victory.

Quinn said she loves basketball because “anyone can win on any day”:

WNBA great Sue Bird, who had a Barbie doll released in her honor this year, introduced the company’s new campaign “Give Limitless Possibilities”.

“The beauty of Barbies is that you get to make the experience yours,” Bird said in an interview with the AP. “You play with the Barbies and use your imagination and your creativity to what you’re feeling at that time. That’s kind of the beauty of it.

Bird said she used to play with Barbies when she was younger and was honored to be the first WNBA player to have one since Rebecca Lobo in 1998. She also felt that the WNBA is a good representation of the Barbie world with its diversity.

“There are so many different women in the WNBA,” said Bird, who is the co-host of the podcast A Touch More. “It’s a whole variety of different people and I think that can be really inspiring for young people to watch and connect with. It’s the same thing with Barbie as a whole, there’s so many different Barbies to play with and inspire creativity in younger people.

