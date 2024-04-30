Eli Lilly, 3M rise; MicroStrategy, Chegg fall, Tuesday, 4/30/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $34.63 to $771.83.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year.

3M Co. (MMM), up $3.28 to $95.44.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported strong first-quarter financial results.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), down $197.24 to $1,095.73.

The business software company’s first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Woodward Inc. (WWD), up $12.29 to $163.26.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets raised its financial forecast for the year.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), up $1.56 to $33.03.

The chip packaging and test services provider gave Wall Street an encouraging earnings forecast.

Trane Technologies Plc. (TT), up $19.06 to $319.92.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment raised its profit forecast for the year.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG), down $1.75 to $5.42.

The online learning platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), UP $10.88 to $110.03.

The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year.

