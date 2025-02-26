Edmunds: The best used trucks for under $25,000

Americans love trucks, and not just for towing and hauling. As go-to family vehicles we use them for everything from commuting to people moving to adventuring. Fortunately, for $25,000 or less, you can find excellent options in the used market that balance performance, features, utility and durability. Edmunds editors selected five standout trucks in different sizes and personalities and with different strengths. There’s something here for everyone who needs a truck.

2015-2022 Chevrolet Colorado

The second-generation Colorado’s three engine options make it a highly utilitarian midsize truck. Two gas engines — a 200-horsepower four-cylinder and a 300-plus horsepower V6 – are the most commonly found. But starting in 2016 Chevy also offered the Colorado with a fuel-efficient diesel engine. The diesel variant stands out with a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds. It’s available in extended- and crew-cab configurations plus multiple bed lengths.

The Z71 off-road trim offers more ground clearance and a very capable suspension that uses unique dampers. Inside, the Colorado features an intuitive infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration available in models from 2016 onward.

Colorado pricing: $18,000-$25,000

2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Chevy Silverado 1500 has long been a staple in the full-size truck market. With an engine lineup of a 4.3-liter V6 and 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines, this generation Silverado provides robust towing and hauling capabilities. The V8 can be paired with either a six-speed or eight-speed automatic transmission, depending on the year. These Silverados max out towing at up to 12,500 pounds, depending on configuration, and came in three cab configurations and two bed lengths.

In addition to its workhorse reputation, the Silverado is surprisingly comfortable, with higher trims offering premium touches like leather seats and advanced infotainment options. Certain trims from 2016 onward benefit from an 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Silverado 1500 pricing: $15,000-$25,000

2015-2020 Ford F-150

The 2015-2020 F-150 stands out for its use of lightweight aluminum construction, which aimed to improve fuel efficiency as well as towing and hauling capacities. Depending on the model year, a broad range of engines are available. They include the popular 5.0-liter V8 and a 3.3-liter V6, two turbocharged gas V6s in three output levels, and a turbodiesel V6. Three cab styles are offered, and three bed lengths are available depending on the cab choice.

The F-150’s towing capacity ranges from 7,600 pounds to 13,200 pounds depending on configuration. Inside, higher trims in these model years offer an upscale experience with features like heated and ventilated leather seats and adaptive cruise control.

Ford F-150 pricing: 16,000-$25,000

2017-2022 Honda Ridgeline

The Honda Ridgeline is a standout in the midsize truck category, known for its car-like ride quality and innovative features. Unlike traditional body-on-frame trucks, the Ridgeline uses unibody construction to deliver better on-road handling and ride quality than a traditional truck.

The Ridgeline’s in-bed trunk and dual-action tailgate aren’t found on other midsize trucks. Its V6 engine provides 280 horsepower, which is enough for most buyers. Additionally, Ridgelines in these model years are available with advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, which are rare in older trucks.

While the Ridgeline’s towing capacity maxes out at 5,000 pounds — lower than some competitors — it’s perfect for buyers prioritizing comfort, practicality and efficiency over towing or off-road talents.

Ridgeline pricing: $18,000-$25,000

2016-2023 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma has earned a cult following for its legendary reliability and off-road prowess. These Tacomas from the truck’s third generation come with either a 2.7-liter four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter V6 engine. Two cab styles and two bed lengths are offered.

With its robust V6 engine and standard features like a composite bed that resists dents and rust, the Tacoma is built to last. Upper trims during these years came with useful driver assist features like blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors.

For off-road enthusiasts, the TRD Off-Road trim is the variant to have. It offers Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential and advanced traction control tuned for off-road use.

Tacoma pricing: $16,000-$25,000

Edmunds says

We found all of these trucks at dealers and with private sellers nationwide, an encouraging sign that even a modest budget will buy a truck to suit most people’s needs.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

