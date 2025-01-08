Edmunds: The best used all-wheel-drive cars you can get for under $25,000

All-wheel drive might not be a must-have, but it sure is nice to have if you live in any of the large swaths of America that regularly see snow. Certainly a good set of winter tires will get the job done much of the time, but if you want ultimate peace of mind, there’s no substitute for all-wheel drive. Combine the two and you’re virtually unstoppable.

All-wheel drive was once rare in cars, but over the last 20 years it’s become a much more common feature. Especially in the last 10 years, carmakers have added all-wheel drive to existing models as well as producing new all-wheel-drive models, helping to make this feature as affordable as it is ubiquitous.

Edmunds’ editors recognize lots of people want the confidence of all-wheel drive without buying a bulky SUV. Accordingly, they’ve compiled this list of all-wheel-drive cars that can be found on the used market for less than $25,000.

Luxury: BMW 3 and 4 Series

BMW’s 3 Series sedans and 4 Series coupes are sport-luxury cars recognized for their engaging handling. With the exception of one generation of cars, the 3 Series has offered all-wheel drive in the U.S. since the mid-1980s when it debuted in the 325ix. And 4 Series coupes, introduced for the 2014 model year, have offered all-wheel drive since their inception. The most common 3 Series and 4 Series models on the used market today are contemporary trims fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making in the mid-200-horsepower range.

Look for: If you want more power, you can find BMW’s 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for as much as 320 horsepower in upper trims. But you’ll be trading power for condition or higher miles in this price range.

2013-2022 3 Series and 4 Series approximate pricing: $10,000-$25,000

Electric: Tesla Model 3

Even eight years after its debut Tesla’s Model 3 feels like the future inside. With a flat dash adorned only by a large central screen, the Tesla gestalt is in full effect in this compact electric sedan. Sure, it takes some adjustment for the Model 3’s unconventional controls to become second nature, but they hardly diminish the experience. All-wheel-drive trims have been available since the 2018 model year.

Look for: The fine print. Besides the tiny badge, there’s no easy way to distinguish the all-wheel-drive versions from the rear-wheel-drive versions. The Long Range trim reduces range anxiety and still fits our budget.

2018-2024 Model 3 approximate pricing: $13,000-$25,000

Compact: Subaru Impreza

One of the earliest all-wheel-drive Japanese sedans, the Impreza made a name for itself through a rich motorsport legacy even if most Imprezas were workaday models. Imprezas from the last decade are available in both sedan and hatchback body styles with either a 2.0-liter or a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, both of which made modest power. But every Impreza sold in the U.S. since 1997 is all-wheel-drive. There’s nothing luxurious about the Impreza, but its combination of all-wheel drive and priced-right utility makes it great for winter driving.

Look for: Low-mileage Imprezas. Cars with 10,000 miles or less can be found well inside our price cap.

2012-2024 Impreza approximate pricing: $5,000-$25,000

Compact: Mazda 3

Mazda began to offer all-wheel drive in its compact Mazda 3 in 2019. Sedan and five-door hatchback body styles are available as are two engines, both 2.5-liter four-cylinders. The upgrade engine is turbocharged and produces 250 horsepower (starting in 2021), but the base engine is fine. The Mazda 3 is an overachiever inside with premium materials that verge into luxury territory. It’s also one of the most fun-to-drive cars in its class and its stunning good looks are hard to ignore. But it’s smaller inside than many competitors.

Look for: The hatchback body offers an additional 7 cubic feet of cargo space over the sedan. Consider it if space is important.

2019-2024 Mazda 3 approximate pricing $12,500-$25,000

Midsize: Nissan Altima

The Altima isn’t the only midsize sedan offering all-wheel drive, but the others — the Toyota Camry and Kia K5 — are far less abundant. Starting in the 2019 model year, when it was last redesigned, Nissan added all-wheel drive to the Altima. The drivetrain pairs only with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but it’s very efficient, exceeding the EPA estimate of 30 mpg combined by 4 mpg in Edmunds’ testing.

Look for: A strong tech package is offered with the Altima, including an effective lane centering system and adaptive cruise control that will bring the car to a full stop in traffic.

2019-2024 Altima approximate pricing: $13,000-$25,000

Edmunds says

All of these cars can be found in abundance nationwide. Whatever your all-wheel-drive needs, there’s a car to suit them.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.