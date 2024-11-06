Edmunds: The best small SUVs for city driving

SUVs are popular in part due to their elevated ride height, commanding view of the road, and roomy interiors. Yet many midsize and large SUVs feel cumbersome in city driving. Smaller and more agile vehicles are a great alternative to help make city driving less of a chore. Edmunds’ experts have brought together five city-friendly SUVs that are right at home navigating busy traffic and squeezing into curbside parking spots. All pricing below includes the destination charge.

Kia Soul

City living can mean space is at a premium. With this in mind, car shoppers who want a spacious vehicle with a small footprint would be smart to put the Kia Soul on their shopping list. The Soul is Kia’s smallest vehicle, but its boxy shape allows for a generous amount of headroom and legroom in both the front and second rows. The 24.2-cubic-foot cargo hold is also commendable.

Edmunds singles out the Soul’s agile handling and fuel-sipping engine as reasons to buy one. Both should come in handy for urban driving. And considering city living isn’t inexpensive, it helps knowing the Soul is the least pricey of the five vehicles listed here. One downside to know about the Soul: You can’t get it with all-wheel drive.

Starting price: $21,665

Buick Envista

It takes something a little extra to stand out in a city environment. This is why the Buick Envista earns a spot on this list. It has an eye-catching design that cuts a stylish path through traffic. Few vehicles are able to do this at such a budget-friendly price.

Inside and out, the Envista looks and feels like a more expensive vehicle than it really is. The touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use, while available features like heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, and rain-sensing wipers impart an upmarket appeal to Buick’s least expensive SUV. One trade-off is cargo space, the Envista’s swoopy shape means trunk volume is less than what many competitors provide.

Starting price: $24,795

Volkswagen Taos

The Volkswagen Taos is a compact SUV that Edmunds has found to feel a cut above many similarly sized rivals. The Taos is easy to maneuver, and its upright shape and large windows mean outward visibility is excellent. This matters a lot in the cut and thrust of city driving. Passenger and cargo space ranks among the best in its class, and the Taos’ engine is powerful enough for quick getaways at stoplights.

Every 2025 Taos comes with a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen and wireless device charging. And since navigating city traffic can be tricky, it’s nice knowing that driver assist features such as rear cross-traffic warning, blind-spot warning and automatic emergency braking are all standard.

Starting price: $25,420 (2024 model year)

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek has standard all-wheel drive and the rugged look of a vehicle bred for life in the wilderness. Thankfully, the Crosstrek is equally capable in an urban jungle. Subaru gives the Crosstrek an elevated ride height to help with off-roading, but that extra clearance also comes in handy when dealing with big speed bumps or steep parking garage entrances.

If you’re routinely in a hurry, Edmunds suggests sidestepping the 152-horsepower base four-cylinder engine and upgrading to the punchier 182-horsepower version. Subaru puts it in every 2025 Crosstrek except the base trim level. The interior is simple but durable, the controls are logically placed and within easy reach. At 19.9 cubic feet in capacity, the cargo area is on the smaller side among compact SUVs. Yet its low load floor and wide-opening hatch make it easy to get bulky items aboard.

Starting price: $26,540

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB justifies its premium price with cutting-edge technology, a smooth ride and strong performance. The GLB’s upright shape is also practical. This pint-sized Mercedes has 22 cubic feet of cargo volume and an adult-friendly second row. There’s even an optional third row, but it’s suitable only for kids.

During testing, Edmunds noted the standard 221-turbocharged four-cylinder has enough grunt to get the GLB from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Want to further shorten your commuting times? A 302-horsepower sport-tuned model, the AMG GLB 35, is even more rapid and rides on a hunkered-down suspension. You can get GLB with some helpful tech features, such as a surround-view parking camera system, but be aware that adding a lot of options can send the GLB’s price soaring far above a city skyline.

Starting price: $46,950

Edmunds Says

These five small SUVs have modest proportions, sharp driving manners, and fuel-sipping engines that make them a savvy choice for city dwellers.

