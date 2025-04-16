Edmunds: Five great used SUVs for teens under $20,000

This is the time of year when many parents are thinking about buying a used vehicle for their teen drivers. The vehicle may be a graduation gift or a needed set of wheels for a summer job or trip to college. These days, SUVs are a common choice because of their sales popularity. But which one to get?

Edmunds’ auto experts have rounded up five used SUV recommendations for your teen driver. We considered Edmunds’ evaluations of helpful qualities for teen drivers such as outward visibility, technology features and driving satisfaction. We also considered reliability data and crash test results. Here are Edmunds’ top picks for $20,000 or less. The prices listed are estimates of what you might expect to pay at a nationwide dealership such as CarMax or Carvana.

Homegrown pick: Chevrolet Equinox

The last-generation Equinox is a top compact SUV value. It’s affordably priced and has roomy seating, a smooth ride and useful tech features. The standard Teen Driver feature, for example, can remind young drivers to buckle up, and it limits stereo volume and lets parents monitor driving habits. Downmarket interior quality and small cargo space narrow the Equinox’s appeal, but overall the Equinox is a no-nonsense choice.

Look for: Picking an Equinox is pretty easy because it didn’t change much from 2018 to 2024. There’s a lot of Equinox inventory to pick from too. Consider a 2019-and-later model to get a newer infotainment system.

2018-2022 Equinox pricing: approximately $14,000 to $20,000

Sporty pick: Mazda CX-5

Lively handling and a high-quality interior make the Mazda CX-5 a fun compact SUV. And while sporty performance isn’t a priority for most parents, going with a CX-5 will neatly circumvent any complaints about an SUV being boring to drive. Other high points include excellent crash test safety ratings and a high predicted RepairPal reliability score. Rear seat and cargo space come up short compared to rivals, but the CX-5 remains an excellent choice.

Look for: Mazda made some improvements during this time. Young drivers will likely appreciate the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration that became standard in 2019.

2017-2020 CX-5 pricing: approximately $16,000 to $20,000

Adventure pick: Subaru Outback

Is your teen an outdoorsy type? Someone who enjoys camping, surfing, snowboarding or biking? The half-wagon, half-SUV Outback shines here. It has standard all-wheel drive for sure-footed traction in rough or wet terrain. Tall ground clearance lets it go places sportier SUVs can’t, while its lower roof height makes for easy cargo loading. The Outback also gets excellent safety scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Look for: Subaru redesigned the Outback for 2020, but we think an older Outback is just as good. Subaru made more advanced safety aids, including automatic braking and adaptive cruise control, standard starting in 2019.

2015-2018 Outback pricing: approximately $15,000 to $20,000

Practical pick: Toyota Highlander

Your teen driver needs a larger three-row SUV? Consider an older Highlander. The third row isn’t palatial, but it’s handy enough for a teen who might need to shuttle siblings around. The third row also folds down to create ample cargo space. Crash test scores and predicted RepairPal reliability are favorable too. The biggest complaint your teen might have is that a Highlander is just too sensible and boring.

Look for: the four-cylinder gets the job done, Highlanders with the more powerful V6 are better at accelerating quickly with multiple passengers aboard.

2015-2016 Highlander pricing: approximately $16,000 to $20,000

Wildcard pick: Jeep Wrangler

Like the Outback, the Wrangler isn’t quite an SUV, truck or wagon. It’s its own category. Yes, a four-door Wrangler lacks much of what other SUVs offer. It’s bouncy, loud, gulps fuel and hardly impresses in crash test safety or RepairPal reliability. But its emotional appeal is undeniable. From its legendary off-road capability, and removable doors and roof, the Wrangler scratches a teenage itch for freedom like no other.

Look for: There are two-door and four-door versions of the Wrangler; young drivers will likely enjoy the more personal vibe of the two-door. Regardless of type, the Sport or Sport S trims offer the best combination of features, fun and frugality.

2015-2016 Wrangler pricing: approximately $17,000 to $20,000

Edmunds Says

Whether your teen driver likes the outdoors, motorsports or simply having enough space for friends and family, there are several good choices for a used SUV to suit your teen’s needs and style.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.