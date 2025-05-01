Downtown St. Paul’s Apostle Supper Club closing

The owner of Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul’s downtown area says the restaurant will be permanently closed starting June 1.

Brian Ingram tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he can’t put into words how devastated he is.

In a statement, Ingram wrote The Apostle was a piece of him, and the business was a place where people could feel they belonged. However, the statement went on to say that the streets in downtown St. Paul got quieter.

However, Ingram also said the downtown is “in crisis”, and said it isn’t sustainable to operate in that area. He added the last three years were the toughest he had ever seen in the industry and also cited public safety as well as other business closures, such as Lunds & Byerlys and Black Sheep Pizza.

Ingram went on to thank his team members and guests who have visited the business over the years.

