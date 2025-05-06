DoorDash rings up record first-quarter revenue and expands delivery reach through acquisitions

DoorDash said Tuesday that demand for deliveries remained strong in the first quarter even as more Americans feel increasingly uneasy about the U.S. economy.

Total orders climbed 18% to 732 million, a quarterly record. Demand for grocery delivery surpassed prior quarters. DoorDash also added U.S. restaurants to its platform and broadened its geographic reach.

On Tuesday, the delivery company also announced a pair of major acquisitions.

DoorDash confirmed that it will acquire Britain’s Deliveroo for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in cash, expanding its business in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Deliveroo first announced it had received a bid from DoorDash just over a week ago.

It also said Tuesday that it had purchased SevenRooms, a New York company that makes hospitality management software, for $1.2 billion in cash. DoorDash said the deal will expand its offerings to merchants and help them grow in-store sales and customer relations.

DoorDash expects the SevenRooms deal to close in the second half of this year.

Revenue at DoorDash rose 21% to a quarterly record of $3.03 billion. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $3.09 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income was $193 million, a year after the company reported a $23 million in the January-March period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 44 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations by a nickel.

