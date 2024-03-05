Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain in forming labor union

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Dartmouth's Romeo Myrthil (20) stands next to Duke's Caleb Foster (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. A ruling that gives the Dartmouth basketball team the right to unionize has far-reaching implications for all of college sports — from the quaint, academically oriented Ivy League to the big-money football factories like Michigan and Alabama. But it’s not time to cut down the nets just yet. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted to unionize Tuesday in an unprecedented step toward forming the first labor union for college athletes and another attack on the NCAA’s deteriorating amateur business model.

In an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board in the school’s Human Resources offices, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers.

The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts, which could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

