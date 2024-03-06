CrowdStrike, Couchbase rise; Thor Industries, Nordstrom fall, Wednesday, 3/6/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $37.58 to $335.15.

The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), down 14 cents to $149.03.

The discount retailer’s annual profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO), down $13.34 to $113.25.

The recreational vehicle maker slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), down $2.84 to $18.06.

The department store operator gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), down $9.81 to $24.50.

The shoe store gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE), up $1.01 to $27.91.

The database company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM), up $8.57 to $130.35.

The medical device company got approval from regulators for an over-the-counter glucose monitor.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), down 63 cents to $24.64.

The payments processor gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

