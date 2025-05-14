Court rules in favor of the New York Times over texts between an EU chief and a pharma boss

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was wrong to refuse the New York Times access to text messages sent between President Ursula von der Leyen and a pharmaceutical boss during the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring further calls for reform from transparency advocates.

The U.S. newspaper’s lawyers “succeeded in rebutting the presumption of non-existence and of non-possession of the requested documents,” according to a statement from the European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg.

The case highlights ongoing questions about oversight of the commission, which insists that text messages and other “ephemeral” electronic communications do not necessarily constitute documents of interest that should be saved or made public.

A statement from the court said that “the commission cannot merely state that it does not hold the requested documents but must provide credible explanations enabling the public and the court to understand why those documents cannot be found.”

It said that the commission had failed to explain “in a plausible manner” why the messages did not contain important information.

FILE - Syringes with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler

It also said that the commission “has not sufficiently clarified whether the requested text messages were deleted and, if so, whether the deletion was done deliberately or automatically or whether the President’s mobile phone had been replaced in the meantime.”

“Today’s decision is a victory for transparency and accountability in the European Union, and it sends a powerful message that ephemeral communications are not beyond the reach of public scrutiny,” said Nicole Taylor, a spokesperson for the New York Times.

The commission said it would study the ruling and decide “on next steps,” which could refer to an appeal before the European Court of Justice, the EU’s top court.

“Transparency has always been of paramount importance for the Commission and President von der Leyen,” it said in a statement.

Transparency advocates argue that the EU’s increasingly powerful executive branch should maintain a paper trail of all its dealings and release documents when asked.

“This should serve as a catalyst for the Commission to finally change its restrictive attitude to freedom of information,” said Shari Hinds, a policy officer for Transparency International, an anti-corruption group.

The New York Times said texts were exchanged between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla as COVID-19 ravaged communities from Portugal to Finland and the EU scrambled to buy billions of vaccines.

Von der Leyen was under intense scrutiny, especially after AstraZeneca stumbled to deliver vaccine doses to the 27-nation bloc.

Amid fierce international competition for access to the vaccines, von der Leyen was praised for her leading role during the pandemic, but she also found herself receiving sharp criticism for the opacity of the negotiations to quickly gather 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion) to place an order for more than a billion doses of vaccines.

At the same time as she was reported to be exchanging messages directly with the Pfizer boss, von der Leyen was publicly praising the company as “ a reliable partner.”

The commission has just over two months to launch an appeal to the European Court of Justice should it decide to contest Wednesday’s ruling.

“The Commission lost so completely (in this ruling) and on every possible ground that overturning this in the ECJ seems extremely unlikely,” said Païvi Leino-Sandberg, a law professor at the University of Helsinki who has a pending legal challenge before the same court about the Commission’s internal documentation rules. “This is a huge victory for transparency.”

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

