Costco: Increasing prices will be a last resort

Costco says while it made less money than expected in its most recent financial update, the warehouse retail giant says it will only raise prices as a last resort.

The warehouse retailer says part of the reason is it spent more money up front to import products, which it typically waits until summer to buy in order to avoid paying higher tariffs. Third quarter and yearly operating results for the 2025 fiscal year were posted Thursday. CLICK HERE to see additional numbers.

Meanwhile, rival and Sam’s Club owner Walmart says it is raising prices this month to offset the cost of tariffs.

Last year, Costco announced it was increasing annual fees by $5 for some membership options and by $10 for others.

