Correction: Food Waste-Donations story

ELMSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 25, 2023, about food waste, The Associated Press erroneously reported that about 63 tons (57 metric tons) goes to waste, including 52.4 tons (47.5 metric tons) that ends up in landfills and 10 tons (9 metric tons) never harvested from farms. It should have been 63 million tons (57 million metric tons) 52.4 million tons (47.5 million metric tons) and 10 million tons (9 million metric tons).

